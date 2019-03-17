English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Optimistic That Matter Will be Resolved, Says Chinese Envoy on Masood Azhar's Blacklisting
We are optimistic that this matter will be resolved, Luo Zhaohui said on the sidelines of an event at the Chinese embassy here when asked about China putting a hold on listing of Azhar by UN Security Council.
File photo of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar.
Loading...
New Delhi: China's Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui Sunday expressed optimism that the issue relating to India's push for designating Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN would be resolved.
We are optimistic that this matter will be resolved, Luo said on the sidelines of an event at the Chinese embassy here when asked about China putting a hold on listing of Azhar by UN Security Council (UNSC) or UN Sanctions Committee on designating Azhar as global terrorist.
On Wednesday, China for the fourth time blocked the bid in the UNSC to designate Azhar by putting a technical hold on the proposal. The Chinese move was termed "disappointing" by India.
It is only a technical hold which means consultations on the issue will continue, government sources said Saturday.
The sources said India was "disappointed" with China for putting the technical hold on the proposal to designate Azhar as a global terrorist and will continue to pursue the matter with Beijing.
The Chinese envoy also referred to the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April last year and said the cooperation between the two countries are on the "right track".
We are quite optimistic about the future cooperation between the two countries, Luo said.
The fresh proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.
We are optimistic that this matter will be resolved, Luo said on the sidelines of an event at the Chinese embassy here when asked about China putting a hold on listing of Azhar by UN Security Council (UNSC) or UN Sanctions Committee on designating Azhar as global terrorist.
On Wednesday, China for the fourth time blocked the bid in the UNSC to designate Azhar by putting a technical hold on the proposal. The Chinese move was termed "disappointing" by India.
It is only a technical hold which means consultations on the issue will continue, government sources said Saturday.
The sources said India was "disappointed" with China for putting the technical hold on the proposal to designate Azhar as a global terrorist and will continue to pursue the matter with Beijing.
The Chinese envoy also referred to the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April last year and said the cooperation between the two countries are on the "right track".
We are quite optimistic about the future cooperation between the two countries, Luo said.
The fresh proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 4 Recap: The Purple Wedding Divides the Lannisters, Tyrion Kills His Father
- Designer Ritu Beri, First Indian to be Appointed as Cultural & Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India
- Here's Why Ralph Fiennes Initially Turned Down the Role of Voldemort in Harry Potter Films
- Facebook Says it Has Already Removed 1.5 Million Videos of The New Zealand Mosque Attack
- New Zealand Shooting: News Anchor Waleed Aly Delivers Powerful Message After Christchurch Massacre
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results