Orthodox Priest Wounded in Shooting in France's Lyon, Attacker Flees: Police

Police officers stand near Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, said the source, who asked not to be named.

An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting in the French city of Lyon before fleeing, said a police source.

The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, said the source, who asked not to be named.


