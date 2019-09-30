Our Approval is Needed to Publish Trump-Putin Calls, Says Russia
The White House has severely restricted the distribution of memos detailing Trump's calls with foreign leaders, including Putin.
File image of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)
Moscow: Russia says transcripts of calls between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can only be published on mutual accord.
The White House has severely restricted the distribution of memos detailing Trump's calls with foreign leaders, including Putin.
Asked about Congress' push for the publication of Putin-Trump calls, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that "the publication is possible only on mutual accord".
Peskov noted that "diplomatic practice doesn't envisage such publications," but added "if we receive some signals from the US, we will consider it."
The rough transcript of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which was released by the White House, is now the focus of a US impeachment probe.
It showed Trump urging Ukraine to "look into" his Democratic political rival Joe Biden.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai on Marrying Boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13 House
- Here's What Kangana Said When She was Asked 'What If She Woke Up as Hrithik?'
- Barcelona Wonderkid Alex Collado Scores Stunning Solo Goal That Lionel Messi Would Be Proud of
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- William Dalrymple Had the Cheekiest Response to Imran Khan Reading 'The Anarchy'