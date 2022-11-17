'Our Coalition Demonstrates Strength': Biden Tweets Photo with Praise for PM Modi

US President Joe Biden on Thursday tweeted about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and said that the coalition continues to demonstrate strength amid global challenges.

Biden’s praise for Modi came two days after the two leaders met on Tuesday and reviewed the strategic partnership between the countries including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

“I met with Prime Minister Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia to reaffirm our commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for global economic cooperation,” Biden said in a tweet on Thursday.

“In the face of global challenges, our coalition continues to demonstrate strength,” he added.

I met with Prime Minister Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia to reaffirm our commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for global economic cooperation.In the face of global challenges, our coalition continues to demonstrate strength. pic.twitter.com/2Vac0bjUeF — President Biden (@POTUS) November 16, 2022

Biden also shared a photograph of the meeting with Modi and Widodo on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali in Indonesia.

A readout of the meeting released by the US said that Biden’s meeting with the two leaders was “to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.”

“Facing significant global challenges, the leaders discussed how the G20 continues to demonstrate its collective capacity to bring together major economies to advance sustainable and inclusive growth in our economies and beyond, tackle the ongoing climate, energy, and food crises, strengthen global health architecture and promote technological transformation," it said.

“He (Biden) looks forward to continuing to support the G20’s work under India’s Presidency,” the statement added.

The readout said Biden applauded Indonesia’s G20 Presidency and that he looks forward to continuing to support the G20’s work under India’s Presidency. On the Modi-Biden meeting, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the conversation as “useful exchange".

During a visit to a mangrove forest in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit, PM Modi was also seen waving a Hi to his US counterpart, while Joe Biden also saluted him in return.

PM Modi and US President Biden exchange greetings at the Mangrove forest visit in Bali, Indonesia during the #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/qv7cqKWmab— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Prime Minister Modi had said India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also shared a picture of him with PM Modi after their first meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Interestingly, Sunak chose to give the caption in Hindi: “Ek mazboot dosti." “United by friendship," wrote Sunak, followed by a tweet in Hindi.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders after the Indian-origin leader assumed office as the British prime minister around three weeks back.

