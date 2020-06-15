WORLD

Our Planes Crushing Caves of Terrorists, Says Turkey Govt as Military Jets Bomb Kurdish Rebel Bases in Iraq

A Turkish flag is pictured on a boat in Istanbul. (REUTERS)

The air raids targeted Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq including in Kandil, Sinjar and Hakurk.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 7:48 AM IST
Turkish military late on Sunday launched air strikes on outlawed Kurdish rebels' bases in northern Iraq, the defence ministry announced. "Operation Claw-Eagle has started. Our planes are crushing the caves of terrorists," the ministry tweeted.

The air raids targeted Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq including in Kandil, Sinjar and Hakurk, it added.

The PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the state since 1984, is banned as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. The group has rear bases in northern Iraq.

Turkish military launches regular raids against Kurdish militants in the southeast of the country as well as in northern Iraq.


  • First Published: June 15, 2020, 7:48 AM IST
