News18» News»World»Ousted Myanmar Party Calls for Release of Suu Kyi, Other Leaders
1-MIN READ

Ousted Myanmar Party Calls for Release of Suu Kyi, Other Leaders

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in office since April 6, 2016. Image credits: Reuters.

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in office since April 6, 2016. Image credits: Reuters.

The party demanded release all detainees including the president Win Myint and the State Counsellor Suu Kyi.

Myanmar's National League for Democracy party called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained leaders on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a lightning coup, ousting her from power.

"Release all detainees including the president (Win Myint) and the State Counsellor (Suu Kyi)," the party said in a document posted on its official Facebook page.

"We see this as a stain on the history of the State and the Tatmadaw," it added, referring to the military by its Burmese name.


