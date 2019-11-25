Ousted Navy Secretary Made Secret Deal with Trump, Says Pentagon chief
Mark Esper told reporters that Richard Spencer, the Navy's top civilian, admitted to him that he had gone around Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper holds a news conference with French Defense Minister Florence Parly (not pictured) at the residence of French Defense Minister in Paris, France, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Washington: The US defense secretary Monday defended the decision to sack his navy secretary, saying he went behind his back to make a deal with the White House over a convicted Navy SEAL's future.
Mark Esper told reporters that Richard Spencer, the Navy's top civilian, admitted to him that he had gone around Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.
"We were completely caught off guard by this information, and realized that it undermined everything we have been discussing with the president."
Spencer was fired on Sunday amid a White House-Pentagon dispute over whether the Navy SEAL, accused of war crimes in a high-profile case but found guilty of a lesser offense, should be expelled from the elite commando force.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Steamy Romance in Pool Upsets Shehnaz Gill Fans
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes
- Raveena Tandon Says Shah Rukh Khan Thinks She's the 'Best-scented Heroine'
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Hackers Know Your Address And Phone Number, But OnePlus Thinks All You'll Get is Spam