Outcome Document Agreed upon at WTO, with Telling Impact by India: Sources to News18

Following marathon talks between nations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) conference in Geneva, an outcome document has been agreed upon, sources told CNN-News18.

India has made a telling impact, with its viewpoint reflected in all the pillars, said officials, adding that the country’s interest was not compromised anywhere.

Three contested paragraphs in the outcome document now reflect India’s point of view, they added.

While general paragraphs have been watered down, the Trade-Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver will extend to raw materials also, and the re-export clause that has been a stumbling block is also likely to go, said the sources.

The fisheries moratorium matter has not found mention and is expected to be discussed in the next ministerial meeting scheduled in nine months.

Status quo has been maintained on the issue of agriculture, said the officials, with all related text removed from the document.

Talks on agriculture and fisheries had remained stuck with New Delhi resisting the positions taken by most developed economies that deny equitable measures to the developing world.

Status quo also remains on the issue of moratorium on applying duties to electronic transmissions.

The conference has underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on welfare of the poor, which now shines on the global stage. It also shows that India is taking global leadership, as when the entire world was heading for a no/low outcome, New Delhi has been able to galvanise better results.

India was at the centre of the WTO negotiations and its firm stamp is visible on the outcome of every meeting.

New Delhi put forth aggressive draft texts in all pillars of WTO negotiations rather than being reactive, as in the past.

India brought the members together to a unanimous agreement on fisheries, health, future of WTO reforms, digital technology, food, and environment. It stood strong for its MSMEs, farmers, and fishermen.

The voice of the poor and the vulnerable got strengthened globally by India’s principled stand at the WTO. Gone are the days when the country could be arm-twisted to accept outcomes that hurt the poor.

The WTO outcome after record exports, trade deals, shows that one can be pro-poor and pro-trade at the same time.

