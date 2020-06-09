Outgoing Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza Dies of Heart Attack

President Pierre Nkurunziza, who ruled the impoverished and unstable central African nation of Burundi for 15 years, has died, the government announced on Tuesday.

"The government of the Republic of Burundi announced with great sadness... the unexpected death of his Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Burundi," it said in a tweeted statement, adding he had died of a heart attack.

Last month Burundi elected a new leader, retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye of the ruling CNDD-FDD party.

Nkurunziza, who has faced accusations of political repression throughout his presidency and sought a third term against widespread opposition, was due to stay in office until August, when Ndayishimiye was to start a seven-year term.

According to Burundi's constitution, the president of the national assembly, Pascal Nyabenda, is now supposed to take over.

Nkurunziza died at a hospital in Karuzi in central Burundi, according to the statement, which added he had watched a game of volleyball on Saturday but fell ill that night and was taken to hospital.

His health improved on Sunday and he spoke to people but "surprisingly, on morning of Monday June 8, 2020, his health suddenly deteriorated and he had a heart attack".

Doctors provided "cardiopulmonary resuscitation" over the course of many hours but were unable to save him. The statement did not specify exactly when he died.

The statement asked people to remain calm and announced seven days of mourning.