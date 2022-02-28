CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Over 100 Ukrainian Civilians Killed, Including 7 Children, Since Russia Launched Invasion: UN

A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The United Nations warned that the true numbers were likely far higher.

The UN human rights chief said Monday that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion five days ago, warning the true numbers were likely far higher.

“Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and airstrikes," Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, warning that “the real figures are, I fear, considerably higher."

first published:February 28, 2022, 14:58 IST