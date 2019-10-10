Over 1,100 Dengue Cases Reported Within 8 Days of October in Karachi

Over 1,100 dengue cases have been reported within the first eight days of October in Karachi, causing tension among the public and private sector hospitals.

These hospitals have been receiving a growing number of high-grade fever cases. Most of the cases being reported at these hospitals are being tested positive for dengue fever, The Dawn reported.

Dr Abdul Basit, Sindh’s Dengue Control Programme, said on Tuesday, October 9, “North Nazimabad is a dengue hotspot along with Garden East, Union Council 4 of Metroville, Clifton Cantonment Board and Soldier Bazaar.”

The doctor also informed that the health department has received data from various hospitals, after which it carried out fumigation process for disinfecting the area. Many affected houses located in the nearby areas have reported plenty of cases.

When asked why fumigation was not launched as a preventive measure before the monsoon, he added, “Routine fumigation is the responsibility of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and respective district municipal corporations.”

As per the official statistics released by the concerned health department, 115 dengue cases have been reported in Karachi on Tuesday, October 9, alone, while eight cases were reported in the rest of Sindh’ districts.

Till now, as many as 4,403 dengue cases have been reported this year in Sindh province, out of which 4,151 were reported from Karachi. The deadly mosquito-borne fever has claimed 15 lives this year.

While the cases are on an increase, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has asked the authorities for immediate anti-mosquito spray campaigns to eliminate mosquitoes. In an official release, the association said, “Government should immediately start anti-mosquito spray campaigns on an emergency basis throughout Pakistan because the disease could only be prevented by eliminating mosquitoes. There is no vaccine or specific treatment to combat this disease.”

PMA release also stated, “Cases of confirmed dengue virus have been reported in thousands in all the four provinces. The situation is very alarming and we had already warned the authorities to take preventive measures to control dengue.”

