Hafiz Saeed Among Over 130 Terrorists From Pakistan on UN Sanctions List

The United Nations Security Council updated its consolidated list of terrorists and individuals on Wednesday and named Dawood Ibrahim, among hundreds of Pakistan-based outfits and individuals.The list is yet another blow to Pakistan as the US Department of State on Tuesday updated its sanctions list to include terrorist Hafiz Saeed and members of his political parties in it.In the UN list, accessed on Thursday, Hafiz Saeed also finds a mention as leader of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). His close aide Zaki-ur-Rehman, identified by the UN as chief of operations of LeT finds himself on the list too. Other LeT members include Haji Muhammad Ashraf, Mahmoud Bahaziq, Arif Qasmani, Mohamed Yahya Mujahid, Abdul Salaam, Zafar Iqbal, wanted by the Interpol.This sanctions list comes a day after the US designated Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa, as a foreign terrorist organization.In a simultaneous move, seven members of MML central leadership body were also designated as foreign terrorists by the US. The US also added Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir (TAJK) to the list of terrorist groups. TAJK is said to be a front of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), which according to the Trump administration, continues to operate freely inside Pakistan.There are over 130 individuals listed from Pakistan in the latest UN sanctions list. Osama Bin Laden’s heir apparent Ayman al Zawahiri too appears on top of the list and the UN list identifies him as being born in Egypt and that it believes he is in Afghanistan/Pakistan border. Osama’s other aide, Amin Ul Haq, also appears on the list but he was repatriated to Afghanistan in 2006.Wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is also on the UN list. Identified as an Indian national but holding several Pakistani passports. The UN mentions Dawood’s address as Karachi, along with details of his family members. He too is wanted by the Interpol.