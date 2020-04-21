WORLD

1-MIN READ

Over 2.5 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Worldwide, Shows Report

For representation: People wearing protective masks walk in an increasingly busy street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milan, Italy. (Reuters)

There have been 2,503,429 recorded cases and 172,551 deaths around the world. Europe, the most affected continent, has 1,230,522 official infections and 108,797 fatalities.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 11:58 PM IST
Over 2.5 million people have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, with 80 percent of cases in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally Tuesday based on official figures.

There have been 2,503,429 recorded cases and 172,551 deaths around the world. Europe, the most affected continent, has 1,230,522 official infections and 108,797 fatalities, while the US, the country where COVID-19 is spreading most rapidly, has 788,920 cases and 42,458 deaths.

However these figures likely reflect just a fraction of the actual number of cases, as many countries only test the most serious cases.

