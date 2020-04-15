WORLD

More Than 20 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Officially Recorded Around the World, Half of Them in Europe

Medical workers wearing protective masks check patients at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy. (Image: Reuters)

At least 20,00,576 cases of coronavirus infections have been recorded around the world, with 10,10,858 cases in Europe.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Paris: More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered around the world, half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP on Wednesday based on official sources.

At least 20,00,576 infections, including 1,26,871 deaths, have been recorded. Europe is the hardest hit continent, with 10,10,858 cases and 85,271 fatalities. The United States, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, registered 6,09,240 cases, and 26,033 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
World

  • Active Cases

    1,396,025

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,015,571

    +17,711

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,567

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,635

    +1,035
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
