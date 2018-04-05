'Over 240 Chinese Policemen Died Due to Overwork Last Year'

: More than 240 out of the 361 Chinese public security officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty last year died due to overwork, authorities said on Thursday.Research showed that the front-line policemen work 13 to 15 hours a day, which makes overwork a major concern, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. Of the 361 police officers, 246 died due to overwork, the ministry said.The ministry has increased pensions to officers' families and improved insurance system. It also pays officers' medical costs and provides support for their children, state-run Xinhua news agency said.The ministry highlighted the importance of using more scientific and technological tools to lower the workload of officers.