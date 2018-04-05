English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Over 240 Chinese Policemen Died Due to Overwork Last Year'
File photo of Chinese policemen. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)
Beijing: More than 240 out of the 361 Chinese public security officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty last year died due to overwork, authorities said on Thursday.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
