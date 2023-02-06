The death toll in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has crossed 2,600-mark while hundreds are still under the debris as rescuers dig through the rubble.

The epicentre of 7.8 earthquake magnitude was about 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi at a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault. The quake radiated towards the northeast, bringing devastation to central Turkey and Syria. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake of magnitude 7.7 and more than 50 aftershocks.

The quake was the region’s strongest quake in nearly a century. Rescue operations were hit as officials struggled to pull casualties from the rubble amid rains and temperatures expected to fall to near freezing overnight.

At least 1,000 people were killed across Syria in the earthquake that had its epicentre in southwestern Turkey, the government and rescuers said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tragedy:

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km (62 miles) rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

Poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities in Turkey’s south, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess and address the impact.

Several world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have offered help. President Tayyip Erdogan said 45 countries had offered to help search and rescue efforts.

India has also decided to send search and rescue teams and medical teams along with relief material in coordination with the Turkey government.

More than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilised in the wake of the major earthquake that has hit Turkey, a spokesperson for the European Commission said.

Russia said that 300 military personnel deployed in Syria were helping efforts to clear up debris.

UK foreign minister James Cleverly said the UK will immediately send emergency response specialists, dogs and equipment to Turkey.

Roger Musson, honorary research associate at the British Geological Survey said one of the reasons why the earthquake was so deadly it occurred at 04:17 am (0117 GMT), which meant that sleeping people were “trapped" when their houses collapsed.

Turkey falls in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. A quake along the North Anatolian fault line in the northern Turkish region of Duzce killed more than 17,000 people in 1999.

The United Nations General Assembly observed a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake.

Turkey’s Erdogan declares seven days of mourning for quake victims

(With inputs from AP, Reuters & AFP)

