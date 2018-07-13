English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Over 30 Ill in US After Consuming McDonald's Salads
More than 20 people who ate salads at McDonald's restaurants in Illinois have suffered from cyclosporiasis — an intestinal illness — since mid-May, while 15 were sickened in Iowa.
File photo of the McDonald's logo. (AFP)
Washington: Health officials in the US states of Illinois and Iowa are probing an outbreak of intestinal illness which caused over 30 people to have diarrhea and nausea after consuming McDonald's salads.
More than 20 people who ate salads at McDonald's restaurants in Illinois have suffered from cyclosporiasis — an intestinal illness — since mid-May, while 15 were sickened in Iowa, reports USA Today.
Cyclospora is a parasite more commonly found in developing countries. Symptoms of cyclospora infection include diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, cramping, bloating or increased gas, nausea, fatigue, and low-grade fever.
"Anyone who ate these salads since the middle of June and who developed diarrhea, especially watery diarrhea and fatigue, should see their health care provider and get tested for Cyclospora to ensure an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment," said Patricia Quinlisk, Iowa's public health medical Director, and epidemiologist.
In Illinois, public health officials have counted 90 cases of cyclospora since mid-May.
About a quarter of those who have fallen ill says they had consumed McDonald's salads within days of suffering symptoms.
Health officials in both states said McDonald's is cooperating with the states, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration investigation.
McDonald's said "out of an abundance of caution" it is in the process of removing salads from some restaurants and distribution centres and will resupply restaurants with salads from other suppliers, USA Today reported.
"Although a link has been made to salads sold in McDonald's restaurants in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources," said Illinois public health director Nirav Shah.
"If you ate a salad from McDonald's since mid-May and developed diarrhea and fatigue, contact a health care provider about testing and treatment."
Also Watch
More than 20 people who ate salads at McDonald's restaurants in Illinois have suffered from cyclosporiasis — an intestinal illness — since mid-May, while 15 were sickened in Iowa, reports USA Today.
Cyclospora is a parasite more commonly found in developing countries. Symptoms of cyclospora infection include diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, cramping, bloating or increased gas, nausea, fatigue, and low-grade fever.
"Anyone who ate these salads since the middle of June and who developed diarrhea, especially watery diarrhea and fatigue, should see their health care provider and get tested for Cyclospora to ensure an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment," said Patricia Quinlisk, Iowa's public health medical Director, and epidemiologist.
In Illinois, public health officials have counted 90 cases of cyclospora since mid-May.
About a quarter of those who have fallen ill says they had consumed McDonald's salads within days of suffering symptoms.
Health officials in both states said McDonald's is cooperating with the states, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration investigation.
McDonald's said "out of an abundance of caution" it is in the process of removing salads from some restaurants and distribution centres and will resupply restaurants with salads from other suppliers, USA Today reported.
"Although a link has been made to salads sold in McDonald's restaurants in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources," said Illinois public health director Nirav Shah.
"If you ate a salad from McDonald's since mid-May and developed diarrhea and fatigue, contact a health care provider about testing and treatment."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
- Kuldeep's Career-best Figures, Rohit's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Register Easy Victory in First ODI
- Ant-Man and The Wasp LIVE Review: Will Paul Rudd's Tiny Hero Dominate the Big Screen?
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know