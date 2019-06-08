Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Over 30 Indian-origin Achievers on Queen's Annual Birthday Honours List

Indian-origin academics, business chiefs and professionals across different fields have made it to the list and other campaigners, artists and entrepreneurs to be made Officers of the Order of the British Empire.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over 30 Indian-origin Achievers on Queen's Annual Birthday Honours List
Representative purpose. (AP)
Loading...

London: Academics, business chiefs and professionals from different fields are among over 30 Indian-origin high achievers to make it to the Queen's annual Birthday Honours list released in London on Saturday.

Professor Harminder Singh Dua, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Nottingham, has been honoured as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to eye healthcare, health education and ophthalmology.

Also receiving CBEs, one of the higher honour categories, are London-based Bharat Kumar Hansraj Shah for services to business, economic growth and exporting in the independent pharmacy sector as well as for philanthropic work, and Samir Shah, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Juniper Television, for services to television and to heritage.

Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April, officially marks her birthday on Saturday with a traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London.

The Honours list is released to coincide with the celebrations in early June to recognise outstanding achievements across the UK.

"This Honours List continues to demonstrate the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK," said a statement from the UK Cabinet Office, which prepares the list.

"The Prime Minister [Theresa May] provided a strategic steer to the Main Honours Committee that the honours system should support children and young people to achieve their potential, enhance life opportunities, remove barriers to success and work to tackle discrimination," it said.

Knighthoods this year have been awarded to the acclaimed British theatre actor Simon Russell Beale, and Andrew Parker and Alex Younger, the heads of MI5 and MI6 secret services respectively.

Oscar-winner British actress Olivia Colman, who won an Academy Award for portraying one of the Queen's ancestors - Queen Anne - in 'The Favourite', has been made a CBE.

Overall, 1,073 people are on the honours list, with 75 per cent recognised for work in their community and 47 per cent of the total being women.

Among some of the Indian-origin campaigners, volunteers, artists and entrepreneurs to be made Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) include Reena Ranger, Founder and Chair of Women Empowered for services to black and minority ethnic (BAME) women, Harjit Singh Bhania, a wheelchair basketball coach, for services to wheelchair basketball.

Amarjit Kaur Cheema, Chief Executive Officer, Perry Hall Multi-Academy Trust, for services to education in the West Midlands; and Arnab Dutt for services to small and medium-sized businesses, diversity and equality.

The Founder and Director of the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) Cary Rajinder Sawhney is among some of the creative professionals to be honoured as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to film.

Others on the MBE list include Amrik Singh Basi, Amateur Boxing Referee, for services to boxing, Ashok Kumar Bhuvanagiri, Founder of the Telugu Association of Scotland, for services to cultural cohesion and charity and Navnit Singh Chana, Chair, National Association of Primary Care, for services to clinical education and primary and community care.

The list is prepared annually by the UK Cabinet Office based on nominations of people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities, either in a voluntary or paid capacity.

As part of her official birthday celebrations, the Queen will be joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to observe the tradition Trooping the Colour parade, originated from the traditional preparations for battles and has commemorated the birthday of the British monarch for more than 250 years.​​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram