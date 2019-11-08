Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Over 30 Rescued After Blast in Potash Mine in East Germany

The mine, located just outside the city of Halle, was closed in 1982 but is being used to deposit mining waste from elsewhere.

Reuters

Updated:November 8, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 30 Rescued After Blast in Potash Mine in East Germany
A mining equipment arrives at the scene after an explosion at the Teutschenthal mine near Halle, Germany, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Marvin Gaul

Around three dozen mine staff in eastern Germany were rescued on Friday after being trapped 700 metres (2,300 feet)below ground following an unexplained blast in a potash mine, police said.

The local broadcaster MDR reported that firefighters had carried out a rescue operation, and shortly afterwards local police tweeted: "All personnel have been rescued".

Before the rescue, the mining authority had said one of the staff was seriously injured, according to the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung news website.

The personnel who were underground had taken refuge in a safe sector of the mine in Teutschenthal, about 150 km (95 miles) southwest of Berlin, and been supplied with oxygen.

The mining authority said had said it was possible that the trapped staff could be brought to the surface through a shaft that was intact.

The mine, located just outside the city of Halle, was closed in 1982 but is being used to deposit mining waste from elsewhere, the website said. Around 100 people are employed at the site.

Last month, Halle was shocked by an anti-Semitic shooting attack near a synagogue, in which two people were killed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram