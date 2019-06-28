Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Over 300 Expats working with a Pvt Company in UAE Struggling Over Delayed Payments: Report

The workers are facing shortage of food and health issues. Many of them want to return to India, but their visas have expired, which the employer has refused to renew, according to the report.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over 300 Expats working with a Pvt Company in UAE Struggling Over Delayed Payments: Report
Representative Image
Loading...

Dubai: Over 300 expats, mostly from India, working with a private company in the UAE are struggling to make their ends meet after not receiving their salaries for several months now, a media report said on Friday.

The plight of the workers began a little over a year ago when they started experiencing delays in getting salaries. While some have not received salaries for three months, some others have gone without salary for five or more months, the Khaleej Times reported.

The workers are facing shortage of food and health issues. Many of them want to return to India, but their visas have expired, which the employer has refused to renew, the report said.

The Indian Consulate here has said that its officials have visited the company and spoke to the concerned authorities.

"The employer said he ran into business issues and that is why he was unable to pay the workers. However, he has promised that he will resolve the issue soon and has already dispatched one month salary to some of the workers," Indian Consul-General, Vipul, was quoted as saying by the paper.

The employer has also said he would be arranging the dues of all the workers soon and will be following up.

Vipul also said that the Indian Consulate has referred the case to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

For the immediate relief of the workers, an Abu Dhabi-based charity distributed food items and conducted a medical camp at their accommodation on Wednesday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram