Over 40 students from the United Kingdom, who went for a skiing trip to the United State, were left stranded in America after the hotel they were staying in allegedly ‘shredded’ their passports accidentally. The group of 42 teenagers from Walsall were reportedly due home from the US on Saturday but have stayed four more days to get emergency documents.

Pupils of Barr Beacon School are now in New York on an impromptu sight-seeing tour while the British Embassy is helping them sort out their documents and they are due home on Wednesday, according to a report by BBC.

As per the report, students were previously staying at the Kancamagus Lodge in Lincoln, New Hampshire, which is where their passports were shredded in error.

“Forty-one of the passports were destroyed whilst the group were staying at the hotel in New Hampshire," the school’s head Katie Hibbs told BBC.

The mother of one of the stranded students, who did not wish to be named, said that she was shocked by the strange turn of events, but the school managed the crisis well.

She said the trip was a significant event for the students in Years 8 to 10, as it had been cancelled twice due to the Covid pandemic.

She was concerned about her teenage daughter after she received emails about the passport situation last week. “It’s the first time she has been away from family for this long. And what they were doing was really challenging - skiing black runs or blue runs, depending on their experience," the mother said.

But she said the teacher leading the trip communicated well and supported the students, and they are due to be back in their country by Wednesday.

