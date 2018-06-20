English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Over 500 Guns Seized from Convicted Felon's Home in California
Sixty-year-old Manuel Fernandez was arrested last week after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and state and federal investigators raided his Agua Dulce home.
(Image: @LASDHQ)
Agua Dulce: Authorities have seized more than 550 guns at two Southern California homes and made one arrest after getting a tip that a convicted felon was storing an arsenal.
Sixty-year-old Manuel Fernandez was arrested last week after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and state and federal investigators raided his Agua Dulce home.
Officials on Monday said the searchers found 432 rifles and handguns, then returned later and found 91 more hidden weapons.
Finally, 30 guns were seized at another home believed linked to an associate of Fernandez who hasn’t returned to the home.
Fernandez was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and illegally possessing an assault rifle and large-capacity magazines.
He’s free on bond. A call to his listed phone number rang unanswered Monday.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
