Over 60 Birds of Protected Species Fall Out of Sky in Australia, Experts Suspect Poisoning
Some of the birds were found in distress and taken to two veterinarians, but they were unable to be saved.
Image for representation.
Adelaide: Dozens of corellas were believed to have been poisoned after animal Australian rescuers found more than 60 of the birds "falling out of the sky" near an Adelaide primary school, the media reported on Friday.
The birds were found dead or dying near One Tree Hill Primary School on Wednesday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
Both long-billed corellas - which is a protected species in South Australia - and short-billed corellas were among those found.
A volunteer from Casper's Bird Rescue who went to investigate reports of the dead birds called for help when the birds were found.
Casper's Bird Rescue founder Sarah King said she did not believe any of the birds had survived.
"I got a phone call from that carer quite distressed saying they are literally everywhere falling out of the trees, falling out of the sky," she told ABC Adelaide.
"The scene looked like a horror movie."
The deaths are being investigated by government departments.
Some of the birds were found in distress and taken to two veterinarians, but they were unable to be saved.
One veterinarian who saw the birds, Trudy Seidel, told the ABC that "more than likely they have been poisoned".
The state's Department for Environment and Water said the cause was not yet confirmed.
"Disease and toxin testing is under way and will take several weeks to complete," a spokeswoman told the BBC.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli & Bumrah Set to Be Rested for West Indies Series, Dhoni Future Unclear
- Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Can't Get Enough of It
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game
- After 11 years, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Renew Wimbledon Rivalry