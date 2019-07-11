Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Over 60 Detained For Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Terror Attacks

99 people were in custody over suspicion for having links with terrorists.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
Over 60 Detained For Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Terror Attacks
A woman prays at a cemetery, as victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday were being buried, in Negombo, Sri Lanka.
Colombo: More than 60 suspects were detained while 167 others remain in custody over the Easter Sunday terror explosions in Sri Lanka which killed over 250 people and injured over 500 on April 21, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said here on Thursday.

Speaking in Parliament, Wickremesinghe said legal action will be taken against all suspects who were connected to the nine suicide attacks which targeted churches and luxury hotels and there was information that those arrested had direct or indirect connections with the bombings, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, 99 people were also in custody over suspicion for having links with terrorists.

Wickremesinghe said security forces were continuing with their search operations and investigations were ongoing.

