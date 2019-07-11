Over 60 Detained For Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Terror Attacks

Colombo: More than 60 suspects were detained while 167 others remain in custody over the Easter Sunday terror explosions in Sri Lanka which killed over 250 people and injured over 500 on April 21, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said here on Thursday.

Speaking in Parliament, Wickremesinghe said legal action will be taken against all suspects who were connected to the nine suicide attacks which targeted churches and luxury hotels and there was information that those arrested had direct or indirect connections with the bombings, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, 99 people were also in custody over suspicion for having links with terrorists.

Wickremesinghe said security forces were continuing with their search operations and investigations were ongoing.