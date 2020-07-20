WORLD

Over a Million Doses of Oxford's AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Possible by Sept: Researcher

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration . REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

He added it was possible that there would be vaccines available by the end of the year.

Early estimates of the production a million doses of the University of Oxford's experimental COVID-19 vaccine by September could be an underestimate depending on how quickly late-stage trials can be completed, a researcher said on Monday.

"There might be a million doses manufactured by September: that now seems like a remarkable underestimate, given the scale of what's going on," Adrian Hill of University of Oxford said, referring to the manufacturing capability of partner AstraZeneca.

"Certainly there'll be a million doses around in September. What's less predictable than the manufacturing scale-up is the incidence of disease, so when there'll be an endpoint."

He added it was possible that there would be vaccines available by the end of the year.

