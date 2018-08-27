English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Over-excited', Love-lorn Dolphin Causes Ban on French Beach After Bumping Against Boats, Bathers
The ban has run into legal problems, with a lawyer saying he plans to file a petition to overturn the restrictions on the grounds of administrative over-reach.
Picture for representation. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Rennes (France): A love-lorn dolphin has prompted a French coastal town to ban bathing on its beaches, fearing people may be hurt by the antics of the over-excited mammal.
Roger Lars, mayor of Landevennec on the western tip of Brittany, issued a ban on voluntarily approaching within 50 metres (yards) of the dolphin and outlawed bathing and diving from the district's beaches whenever the animal is spotted in local waters.
The move was made on the basis of advice from marine specialists after the visibly excited three-metre (10-foot) dolphin — nicknamed Zafar — bumped against boats and bathers, he said. “I issued the decree to ensure safety... Several bathers were really afraid — he even lifted up a woman bather with his snout," Lars told the local newspaper Ouest France.
The ban took effect on August 20. Sami Hassani, a specialist in marine mammals at the Oceanopolis sea park, said the dolphin could accidentally cause "serious injuries" with its tail fin.
But the ban has run into legal problems. Lawyer Erwan Le Cornec told AFP he plans to file a petition to overturn the restrictions on the grounds of administrative over-reach.
"How many accidents involving a dolphin and a human have occurred in the region of Finistere since the two species have lived side-by-side?" he asked scornfully. "None." "With this decree the mayor is trying to make out that the dolphin is almost like a ferocious beast, something that is completely unpredictable, able to drown people." The mayor, he said, "will overturn the rightly positive approach that people have towards dolphins into a fear of these intelligent animals."
Also Watch
Roger Lars, mayor of Landevennec on the western tip of Brittany, issued a ban on voluntarily approaching within 50 metres (yards) of the dolphin and outlawed bathing and diving from the district's beaches whenever the animal is spotted in local waters.
The move was made on the basis of advice from marine specialists after the visibly excited three-metre (10-foot) dolphin — nicknamed Zafar — bumped against boats and bathers, he said. “I issued the decree to ensure safety... Several bathers were really afraid — he even lifted up a woman bather with his snout," Lars told the local newspaper Ouest France.
The ban took effect on August 20. Sami Hassani, a specialist in marine mammals at the Oceanopolis sea park, said the dolphin could accidentally cause "serious injuries" with its tail fin.
But the ban has run into legal problems. Lawyer Erwan Le Cornec told AFP he plans to file a petition to overturn the restrictions on the grounds of administrative over-reach.
"How many accidents involving a dolphin and a human have occurred in the region of Finistere since the two species have lived side-by-side?" he asked scornfully. "None." "With this decree the mayor is trying to make out that the dolphin is almost like a ferocious beast, something that is completely unpredictable, able to drown people." The mayor, he said, "will overturn the rightly positive approach that people have towards dolphins into a fear of these intelligent animals."
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in This 'Between the Shots' Moment from Bharat
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go Out on Date in LA for First Time Since Engagement; See Pictures
- Gold: Have not Left TV, I am Just Busy With Films, Says Mouni Roy
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...