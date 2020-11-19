Oxford Covid-19 Trial Will Look at Interim Phase III Data After 53 Infections: Chief Investigator

LONDON: Oxford University will start an initial analysis of data from its late-stage trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with AstraZeneca after 53 infections among its volunteers, the study’s chief investigator said on Thursday.

The Oxford Vaccine Group’s director Andrew Pollard said there were “lots of cases” of infections in its Phase III trial in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

The first two sets of interim data from vaccine trials from Pfizer and BioNTech last week and Moderna on Monday were released after more than 90 infections among volunteers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor