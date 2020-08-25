WORLD

Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Data Could Go Before Regulators This Year, Says Director

Andrew Pollard told BBC RadiIo that it is possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, that the company could have that data before regulators this year.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
An experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year if scientists are able to gather enough data, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said on Tuesday.

“It is just possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, that we could have that data before regulators this year, and then there would be a process that they go through in order to make a full assessment of the data,” Andrew Pollard told BBC Radio.

