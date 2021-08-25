Oxford Univ Alumnus, Ex-Afghanistan Minister Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat Now Delivers Pizza in Germany

Former communications and technology minister in Afghanistan- Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat is working as a pizza delivery person in Germany. Photos of the former minister were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter, where he was seen carrying the pizza delivery box on his back while riding his bicycle.

Sadat lives in Leipzig, where he reached in December last year after leaving Afghanistan. Sadat joined Ashraf Ghani’s cabinet in 2018 but resigned from his post in 2020 due to differences with him. He subsequently left Afghanistan and went to Germany.

Confirming that the photos were his to the Sky News, Sadat said his story will serve as a catalyst to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world. Once surrounded by security personnel, Sadat is now delivering pizza on a bicycle.

Sadat started working as a food delivery professional for German company Livrando after his money ran out, according to Sky News.

Sadat holds two master’s degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. He worked for 23 years in the field of communications with more than 20 companies, in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Aramco and the Saudi Telecom Company.

Sadat has also worked as technical advisor to Afghanistan’s communication and information technology ministry from 2005 to 2013 and served as CEO of Ariana Telecom in London from 2016 until 2017.

It’s been 10 days since Taliban took over the capital city Kabul, following which president Ashraf Ghani left the city and was granted asylum by the UAE. Reacting to the developments in Afghanistan, Sadat told Sky News that he never expected the civilian government to fall so quickly.

