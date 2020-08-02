Padres' Hosmer on 10-day injured list with stomach ailment
The move is retroactive to Wednesday. His condition is described by the team as gastritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach lining.
The move is retroactive to Wednesday. His condition is described by the team as gastritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach lining.
Hosmer is off to a torrid start, hitting .500 with a homer and seven RBIs. He’s been out since Wednesday with what the team described as a non-COVID related illness.
Manager Jayce Tingler said Saturday before a game against Colorado that Hosmer was still getting checked out by the medical staff and the ailment was about the same, unfortunately.”
The Padres will make a corresponding roster move Sunday.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
