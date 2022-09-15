Pak Actor's 'Charity Bid' Goes Wrong, Slammed for Polluting River; Blames Covid Effect on Brain

A ‘Charity’ bid by a famous Pakistani actress Resham turned into brutal trolling, forcing the actor to apologise over a video of her feeding aquatic animals where she is seen throwing plastic into the water.

Resham posted a video of her throwing meat and bread into a river in a bid to feed fishes, but faced massive backlash after she is spotted throwing plastic wrappers in the river as well.



In the video, Resham is seen getting out of her car and standing on top of a bridge. She first opens a packet of meat and throws bits of it into the river. She then opens two loafs of bread and throws them into the river as well. In both instances, the actor is seen chucking the plastic packaging material that the food items came in, into the river.

The video that is now viral received several comments from people in the Pakistani film industry and even from people on social media who slammed the actor for ‘polluting’ and ‘contaminating’ rivers for her own PR stunt.

Singer Meesha Shafi tweeted, “Distributing aid on camera to victims of horrific floods caused by giant climate change calamity right after throwing groceries and plastic shoppers/trays into a river (also on camera).”

The backlash forced the actor to post an apology video on Instagram where she said, “this is one of my biggest mistakes of my career” adding that she takes full responsibility for the incident and will never repeat such a mistake.

According to local media reports, the actor claimed that he action was because she had been infected with Covid twice and was often “absentminded”. She also went on to say that she lost her only brother some time ago and that had been struggling with mental health issues.

