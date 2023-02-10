A small number of pro-Khalistan groups and Pakistan-backed clerics radicalising UK’s Muslims over Jammu and Kashmir have raised concerns for the UK government. A review published by the UK government, which was accessed by the PTI, said Islamist extremism is a primary threat to the UK.

It pointed out instances of radicalisation of UK Muslims over Kashmir and termed the pro-Khalistan sentiment seen in a section of members from the UK Sikh community as ‘potentially toxic’.

The review was part of the ‘Prevent’ strategy that the UK government introduced to nip the act of indoctrinating young minds into radicalism and push them towards extremism.

The review published earlier this week said that rhetoric from Pakistan is impacting UK Muslim communities. It inflames anti-India sentiment around Jammu and Kashmir and mentions a Pakistani cleric with a UK following, calling for the use of violence in Kashmir.

“I have seen evidence of UK extremist groups, as well as a Pakistani cleric with a UK following, calling for the use of violence in Kashmir. I have also seen evidence demonstrating that flashpoints related to Kashmir lead to a significant surge in interest from UK Islamists,” the report said.

Europe is also coming into terms with growing intolerance among radical and hardliner Muslims with respect to blasphemy. The controversy among what constitutes freedom of expression and what is blasphemy has inflamed tensions between liberals in Europe and hardliner Muslims.

“There is an element of crossover between those who seek to impose limits around blasphemy with those who voice incendiary rhetoric on Kashmir,” the report said.

It should be noted that in UK’s Leicester, violence erupted between the members of the Indian and Pakistani community after some anti-social elements attempted to disrupt the communal harmony by spreading rumours on social media, while some miscreants insulted the Indian community by targeting shops, businesses and defacing the national flag.

‘Be Mindful of Pro-Khalistan Extremism’

The report also said that the Prevent program should be mindful of pro-Khalistan extremism emerging from the UK’s Sikh communities. The report said that a false narrative is being disseminated by few pro-Khalistan groups operating in the UK.

They are peddling false information that the UK government is working with the government of India to persecute Sikhs.

“Such groups’ narratives glorify violence carried out by the pro-Khalistan movement in India. While the current threat is low, praise for violence overseas and a simultaneous belief in a state-led campaign of repression domestically is a potentially toxic combination for the future," the report said.

