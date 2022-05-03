Pak Cops Make Second Arrest In Karachi Blast Case; Keep Chinese Embassy In Loop

Investigators arrested Bebgar Imdad, a student, for acting as a facilitator for the suicide bombing which took the lives of more than three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani resident, according to Pakistani news outlets.

News agency the Dawn reported earlier last week that Imdad, a student of the seventh semester of English Literature was arrested from the premises of Punjab University in Lahore. Investigators told news agencies that they traced Imdad via mobile phone links.

The video of Imdad’s arrest went viral on social media and the report also highlighted that Imdad resisted arrest. Security officials who arrested him, according to Dawn, told his friends that if he was innocent, he would be freed by evening, while arresting him on Wednesday. Imdad is a student of the National University of Modern Languages in Islamabad.

Habitan Bashir Baloch, bomber Shari Baloch’s husband, who is the father of two was also arrested last week, according to ARY News. Habitan tweeted in support of Shari following her detonation of the suicide vest.

A report by news agency ANI published last week said that Chinese officials at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad are being updated regarding the arrests and the progress Pakistan is making with regard to the case.

China, in the wake of the incident, issued a strong warning to Pakistan and asked it to rein in terrorist elements. Balochi insurgents and Chinese workers involved in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects have gotten into altercations and in some cases Balochi insurgents have kidnapped and attacked Chinese engineers.

The insurgents, under the leadership of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), claim that these Chinese telecom companies as well as CPEC engineers supply information about the BLA and other Balochis to Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) who then use that to attack innocent Balochis.

Balochis have also sought greater autonomy but under successive governments in Pakistan have only been subjected to torture, abduction, rapes and killings. Balochi separatism continues to be a pressing issue for Pakistan’s government and its army both of who play a deep role in systemic suppression of religious, sexual and linguistic minorities.

