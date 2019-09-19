Take the pledge to vote

Pak Court Grants Bail to Hindu Priests Detained for Making Derogatory Remarks Against Sikh Leaders

According to the prosecution, the priests uttered derogatory remarks against the10 religious leaders of the Sikh community on social media.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Peshawar: A local court here in northwest Pakistan has granted bail to four Hindu priests detained for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against 10 leaders of the Sikh community.

Judicial Magistrate Latif Shah ordered the release of the priests-- Shivnath Sharma, Suraj Kumar, Ram Parkash and Kaval Nath Sharm-- who were detained by the Peshawar police for making derogatory remarks against the Sikh religious leaders. The incident provoked the Sikh community.

According to the prosecution, the priests uttered derogatory remarks against the 10 religious leaders of the Sikh community on social media.

A proper complaint was registered against the priests on August 22 in Gulfat Hussain Sheed Police Station Kabuli Bazar, Peshawar City.

On August 23, the police registered the case against the four of them.

The police held the priests after the expiry of their interim bail.

Later the pundits filed bail application which were accepted by the court and ordered their release.

