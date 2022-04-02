Pak Crisis: Punjab Assembly Adjourns Without Voting on New CM as Imran Mulls Options on Trust Vote Eve

The assembly session to elect a new chief minister was adjourned in Pakistan’s Punjab province without voting on Saturday, with sources saying Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) felt the advantage was with PML-N in the house.

Outgoing chief minister Usman Buzdar had resigned last week ahead of the crucial trust vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. Buzdar, a close aide of Khan, submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister on March 28 after a delegation of senior lawmakers had submitted a no-trust motion against him in the provincial assembly.

Following Buzdar’s resignation, Khan’s PTI had announced that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will be its candidate for Punjab chief minister. Elahi is the speaker of the provincial assembly.

The move had come as the ruling PTI stepped up efforts to ensure the support of its allies ahead of the no-trust vote against Imran Khan in the National Assembly, against the backdrop of multiple PTI allies joining the opposition.

Sources said Imran Khan wants to fight the trust vote as a national security issue and is in no mind to relent to the Sharifs, who lead the PML-N.

Insiders told News18 that Khan had consulted experts on opening cases against Shahbaz Sharif immediately before the no-confidence motion. As a last resort, Khan may also mull imposing emergency in the country, sources said.

