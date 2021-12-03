Pak Embassy in Serbia Criticise PM Khan on Twitter, FO Says Account Hacked

Pakistan on Friday said the social media accounts of its embassy in Serbia have been "hacked", hours after the official Twitter handle of the mission criticised the Imran Khan government over record-breaking inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for the past three months. The verified Twitter account of the Pakistan had tweeted, "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we [government] official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?"

