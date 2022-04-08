Pak Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif Sends Congratulatory Messages From UK Ahead Of No-Trust Motion Vote

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif watched the news at his son’s office in Stanhope House, London as the Pakistan Supreme Court decided to restore the Pakistan National Assembly. The top court of Pakistan declared the government’s move to dissolve the assembly as ‘unconstitutional.’

Sharif congratulated everyone in Pakistan and said that Imran Khan made common people starve. “People have gotten rid of a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. The dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country,” Nawaz said from his residence in London where he, along with former Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar watched the events unfolding in Islamabad.

“This (SC) verdict has buried all the past judgments given on the basis of doctrine of necessity. Now no one will be able to use the doctrine of necessity till the doomsday,” Shahbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency Dawn. Nawaz Sharif’s brother said that it was victory for 220 million people of the country, democracy, parliament and the Constitution.

Advertisement

The opposition also asked people of Pakistan to observe the day as ‘thanksgiving day’ as they celebrated the Supreme Court verdict.

Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N) supporters also celebrated the restoration of the Pakistan National Assembly. Supporters in Islamabad were heard chanting ‘Wazir-i-Azam Shehbaz Sharif’ as opposition leaders exited the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and members of the Sindh cabinet, along with dissidents of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) also celebrated the court ruling. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP chairman, said that democracy is the best revenge. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the people of Pakistan are satisfied with the verdict.

The Supreme Court said that a National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion must be held at 10:30 AM on April 9 and shall not be adjourned until the voting is completed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.