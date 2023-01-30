CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » World » Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Lands in Moscow, to Meet Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday
1-MIN READ

Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Lands in Moscow, to Meet Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 15:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received by senior officials of the Russian foreign ministry, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia and other officials. (Credits: Twitter/MoFA)

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received by senior officials of the Russian foreign ministry, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia and other officials. (Credits: Twitter/MoFA)

Bilawal Bhutto will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides will deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit to Russia on Sunday. Bhutto will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday for official talks.

Bhutto was received by senior officials of Russia’s foreign ministry, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia and other officials, Dawn reported.

According to the Foreign Office, Bhutto is visiting Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

He will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides will deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, a statement said.

“I’ve been invited to speak at the international luncheon of the annual National Prayer Breakfast and will make an in-and-out trip for that,” Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari reportedly said.

Earlier on Jan 19, a Russian delegation led by Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov had visited Islamabad to discuss bilateral economic and trade relations, with a focus on export of oil and gas to Pakistan.

The high-level Russian delegation visited Pakistan to explore possibilities of providing oil to cash-strapped Pakistan. It is believed that the visit of Bilawal would help to expedite the supply of Russian oil to Pakistan.

Bilawal is also expected to visit US in March to attend a UN conference on Muslim women. He is also likely to attend another UN event in New York on March 15 to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the report added.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
  2. pakistan
  3. Russia
  4. Sergey Lavrov
first published:January 30, 2023, 15:44 IST
last updated:January 30, 2023, 15:45 IST
Read More