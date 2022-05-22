Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to Attend World Economic Forum from May 23-26: Foreign Office

Pakistan’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland’s Davos from May 23 to 26, the Foreign Office said on Sunday. Bilawal, who visited the US and China as part of his foreign tours after taking over as the foreign minister of Pakistan, was invited by the President of the WEF and would be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from May 23-26, the FO said. During the WEF, Bilawal would share Pakistan’s perspective on the economic and social impacts of the evolving geopolitical developments as well as the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change.

He would also meet his counterparts attending the annual meeting and interact with the media. The WEF annually brings together political and business leaders as well as representatives from international organisations, civil society and youth representations from across the world to deliberate and identify pathways to overcome economic, social and environmental challenges.

This year the WEF is being organised under the theme History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies’.

