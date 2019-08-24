Pak Foreign Minister Dials UN Chief Over Kashmir While India Insists Article 370 is Internal Matter
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories on August 5.
File photo of Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday called UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to apprise him about the "evolving and delicate situation" in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing the media here to provide details of his conversation with Guterres, Qureshi said it was responsibility of the international community to play a role in addressing the Kashmir situation.
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories on August 5.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
"I highlighted the delicate situation that exist at the moment in Jammu and Kashmir during my conversation," he said.
Guterres said he was ready today as he was before to defuse the tension and will also probably meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in France on the sidelines of the G7 Summit to discuss the issue, he said.
Qureshi said he also thanked Guterres for the Security Council meeting as the UN officials briefed the members during the meeting.
He said Pakistan wanted peace but it was important to address the suffering of the people in Kashmir who are reeling under day and night curfew for the last 20 days.
The foreign minister said he told the Secretary-General that some people in Kashmir who wanted to go to the UN office were not allowed to do so.
Qureshi said he also highlighted the arrests in Kashmir as well as shortage of food and medicines in his conversation with Guterres.
"I also highlighted pellet guns and use of cluster bombs on the LoC. I also told him about apprehension over an operation on the pattern of Pulwama," he said, adding that Pakistan had already highlighted the threat several times.
"We see threat of humanitarian crisis and threat of conflict and the UN should play role to protect people of Kashmir. I demand that UN should expedite efforts for lifting of curfew," Qureshi said.
The foreign minister said he asked Guterres to brief the P-5 leadership about the gravity of the situation in Kashmir. Pakistan demands that UN Human Rights Commissioner will continue efforts to highlight Kashmir.
"The Human Rights Commissioner should visit Kashmir and we will allow him to visit Kashmir on our side," he said.
Qureshi said the UN Human Rights Commissioner should make a demand to visit the area and tell the world about it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations
- Paul Pogba, Twitter And Racism: An Uneasy Relation Between Footballers And Fans
- Jio Effect: Airtel May Offer Free Android STB, HD LED TV with Broadband, DTH Plans
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans