Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi Holds Talks with Chinese Foreign Minister, Discusses Kashmir
The Foreign Office in a statement said the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters, particularly the situation in Kashmir.
File photo of Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meeting with State Counsellor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi. (Credits: Twitter-Shah Mehmood Qureshi)
Islamabad: Pakistan and China on Saturday said the "unilateral" actions by India in Kashmir would further "complicate" the situation, as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi here.
Qureshi and Wang held delegation-level talks after the Chinese foreign minister arrived here to participate in the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.
The Foreign Office in a statement said the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters, particularly the situation in Kashmir.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5.
Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.
During the meeting, Qureshi and Wang also underscored commonality of views on Afghan peace process.
Qureshi said that Pakistan and China will continue their close coordination and consultation to ensure that peace and stability in the region is maintained.
"Wang reaffirmed China's support and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures that could further complicate the situation, the statement said.
Qureshi emphasised that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and highlighted that "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries is deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect and is an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond."
Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to support China on all issues of its core interest, including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
He also highlighted that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has added a new dimension to bilateral ties and contributed immensely to the revitalisation of Pakistan's economy. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the timely completion of CPEC projects, especially those in Gwadar.
Wang highlighted that Pakistan-China relationship is based on mutual respect, trust and strong bonds of friendship.
The two sides also noted with satisfaction the bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora and reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and support for multilateralism, free trade and win-win cooperation, the statement said.
They resolved to implement consensus reached by the leadership of two countries to deepen strategic consultation and coordination at all levels so as to jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.
