WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pak Foreign Office Again Rejects 'Baseless Indian Allegations' of Infiltration Attempts

File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan claimed that India sought to use these allegations as a pretext for launching false flag operation.

  • PTI Islamabad
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
Share this:

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Saturday again rejected what it called the "baseless Indian allegations of infiltration attempts and targeting of launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC).


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month said the Indian Army is carrying out targeted strikes on terror launch pads along the LoC and eliminating the Pakistani infiltrators before they cross over to the Indian side.


"Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless Indian allegations of so-called infiltration attempts and preposterous claims of targeting of fictional launch pads along the Line of Control," the Foreign Office said in a statement.


It claimed that India sought to use these allegations as a pretext for launching false flag operation.


"Pakistan's policy and approach is clear as it does not allow use of its soil for any activity against anyone, said FO.


It said Pakistan formally offers the United Nations to approach India for obtaining information of "launch pads".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,083,550

    +65,704*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,386,519

    +110,146*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,063,521

    +38,992*  

  • Total DEATHS

    239,448

    +5,450*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres