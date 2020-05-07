WORLD

1-MIN READ

Pak Foreign Services Officer in Ukraine Sacked Over Sexual Harassment Charges

(Representative image)

A foreign services officer in Pakistan, who was posted in Ukraine, has been sacked after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a local worker.

  • PTI Islamabad
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
A foreign services officer in Pakistan, who was posted in Ukraine, has been sacked after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a local worker.

Waqar Ahmad, a grade 18 officer of the Foreign Services of Pakistan, was posted as First Secretary in Kiev, according to the letter of dismissal issued by the Foreign Ministry on May 5.

He was charged with gross misconduct, "conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline."

He has also been charged with sexually harassing a local cleaner/messenger, abuse of authority, creating a hostile environment and unlawful termination of a local employee in Kiev.

The Foreign Office found him guilty of the charges and has removed him from the service with immediate effect.

Under the rules, the officer can file appeal to the Service Tribunal of the country.

