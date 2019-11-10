Pak Govt Not Stopping Nawaz Sharif From Travelling Abroad for Treatment, Says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

New Delhi: Amid prevailing uncertainty over Pakistan’s ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s travel to London for treatment due to the government's failure to remove his name from the no fly list, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday clarified that the PML-N leader can go “anywhere he wishes to”.

The Pakistan government, Qureshi added, would not cause any hindrance if he wishes to travel abroad.

The 69-year-old leader agreed on Friday to go to the UK for the treatment, heeding doctors' advice and accepting his family's request. He was scheduled to leave for London on a PIA flight on Sunday morning.

“Nawaz Sharif jahan chahein wahan ilaaj kara saktay hain (Nawaz Sharif can seek treatment anywhere he wants),” Qureshi said in Islamabad. He, however, highlighted that the government has ensured that Sharif was provided with the best medical facilities available, and has not created any hurdles in his travel plans either.

Sharif is going to London after doctors categorically told him that they had exhausted all options available in Pakistan and seeking treatment abroad was the only one option left.

The former Pakistan PM was shifted to his Jati Umra Raiwind residence in Lahore on Wednesday after his two-week stay at a Pakistani hospital for treatment of multiple diseases.

The three-time premier has already secured bail in Al-Azizia Mills corruption case for eight weeks on medical grounds and in the money laundering case. In Al-Azizia case, Sharif was serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

Sharif was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on October 22 after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

