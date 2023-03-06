Pak Govt Threatening Election Commission? ECP Officials Get Threat Calls, Send SOS to Imran Khan's Party

An official in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the members of the institution have received threat calls from unknown callers, a source in former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party told CNN-News18.

The ECP insider has sent an SOS to Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking its help, the aide claimed.

The ECP official further said that all the members of the ECP have received a call from an unknown number threatening them with death.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja also received the call and responded that he would do as the Supreme Court of Pakistan instructs him to do, the source further said.

He further claimed that an ISI official has said that even if the spy agency fails to kill Imran Khan, they would kill someone else so that it would lead to chaos and won’t let the elections take place.

The ISI is frightened of Imran Khan’s accountability, he said adding that they wanted to destroy Pakistan to save themselves.

The revelations come days after the ECP announced the date for Punjab province, which will go to polls on April 30. Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission, in its letter to President Arif Alvi, recommended that the polls for the provincial assembly in Punjab be held between April 30 and May 7.

The announcement comes after a constitutional crisis when Alvi last week bypassed the Election Commission by unilaterally announcing April 9 as the election date in two provinces.

Earlier on Sunday, Islamabad police reached Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, but returned after assurance from his legal team that he will appear before the court on March 7.

Pakistan has also banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live and recorded speeches of Imran Khan with immediate effect.

