Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Pak Parliament Blocks Christian MP's Bid to Pass Bill Allowing Non-Muslims to Become PM, President

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad opposed the proposed legislation saying Pakistan is an Islamic Republic where only a Muslim can become the President and Prime Minister.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pak Parliament Blocks Christian MP's Bid to Pass Bill Allowing Non-Muslims to Become PM, President
File photo of the Pakistan Parliament.

Islamabad: Pakistan's parliament has blocked a bill seeking an amendment in the Constitution to allow non-Muslims to become Prime Minister and President of the country.

Dr Naveed Aamir Jeeva, a Christian lawmaker from the Pakistan Peoples Party, wanted to move a bill on Wednesday to amend article 41 and 91 of the constitution to allow non-Muslims to become Prime Minister and President of Pakistan.

However, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad opposed the proposed legislation.

The minister said that Pakistan is an Islamic Republic where only a Muslim can become the President and Prime Minister.

The move was appreciated by rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram