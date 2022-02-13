Pak Parliament Set for Change: Imran Khan May Go, Asif Ali Zardari’s Name Being Considered for PM Post

Pakistan is set for a change in the House, as Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday decided to bring in a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition parties namely Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the allies of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) – are setting aside their differences to present a united front to ouster the Khan-led government.

While PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif is not keen on a leadership role, PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari’s name is being considered, said sources.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz recently said that “if they don’t act, like government, people will lose confidence in the opposition too”.

Khan last week admitted that he could not implement the changes he had promised when he took over the reins of the country. Pakistan news agency Dawn in a report highlighted that Khan blamed the ‘system’ for his inability to bring changes to the way Pakistan was being governed.

PDM confirmed that a no-confidence motion against Khan will be tabled in the Pakistan parliament.

“PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so,” PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was quoted as saying by news agency Geo News.

Rahman also said that government allied parties will be approached and the PDM will try to get them onboard to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to further better their chances of success in ousting Imran Khan when the no-confidence motion is tabled.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was not keen on a change in the house.

