Pak Parliament Speaker Bans 7 Lawmakers Including Three from Imran Khan's Party

Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday barred seven lawmakers, including three from the ruling party, from entering the House, a day after parliamentarians from treasury and opposition benches hurled abuses and threw budget copies at each other. Speaker Qaiser said that members who disrupted the session during Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s speech have been barred from entering the House as their behaviour was “unparliamentary" and “inappropriate".

“They violated the rules and, despite the repeated direction of the chair, interrupted House proceedings," he said. Three lawmakers belonging to the .

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here