Pak PM Imran Khan backs Turkey's Syria Offensive, Dials Erdogan to Extend Support
Imran Khan told Erdogan that 'Pakistan fully understands Turkey's concerns relating to terrorism' and the 'threats and challenges being faced by Turkey.'
File photo. of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Beirut: Pakistan's prime minister has offered rare backing for Turkey's invasion of Syria, a deadly cross-border incursion that started this week and has already displaced tens of thousands.
Friday's government statement says Prime Minister Imran Khan called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express "support and solidarity."
It says Khan told Erdogan that "Pakistan fully understands Turkey's concerns relating to terrorism" and the "threats and challenges being faced by Turkey" as it has lost 40,000 people in acts of terrorism in recent years.
Khan said he is praying that "Turkey's efforts for enhanced security, regional stability and peaceful resolution of the Syrian situation are fully successful." Erdogan is due to visit Pakistan later this month.
