English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak PM Imran Khan Meets Qatari Emir, Discusses Bilateral Ties
Khan, who flew to Doha on Monday at the invitation of the Qatari emir, held one-on-one meeting with Sheikh Tamim followed by the delegation-level talks, Radio Pakistan reported.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan met PM of Qatar Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.
Loading...
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, and regional and international matters of mutual interest.
Khan, who flew to Doha on Monday at the invitation of the Qatari emir, held one-on-one meeting with Sheikh Tamim followed by the delegation-level talks, Radio Pakistan reported.
"Both sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, and regional and international matters of mutual interest," it said.
Besides meetings with Qatari leadership, the prime minister is expected to meet the business and investment community of Qatar, and to address the Pakistani community during the visit.
Khan had discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation in a meeting with the Qatari premier and interior minister, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani on Monday, Dawn reported.
Changing its long-standing position, the Pakistan government has decided to request Qatar for a reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract, the paper said.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been criticising the contracts signed by the previous PML-N government for the import of LNG from Qatar at a price equivalent to 13.39 per cent of the international benchmark crude oil price, and two terminals set up by the private sector for re-gasifying imported LNG.
Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government would abide by the 15-year agreement with Qatar and another 10-year contract with another supplier that became the basis of the final LNG price with Qatar.
Khan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Khan, who flew to Doha on Monday at the invitation of the Qatari emir, held one-on-one meeting with Sheikh Tamim followed by the delegation-level talks, Radio Pakistan reported.
"Both sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, and regional and international matters of mutual interest," it said.
Besides meetings with Qatari leadership, the prime minister is expected to meet the business and investment community of Qatar, and to address the Pakistani community during the visit.
Khan had discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation in a meeting with the Qatari premier and interior minister, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani on Monday, Dawn reported.
Changing its long-standing position, the Pakistan government has decided to request Qatar for a reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract, the paper said.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been criticising the contracts signed by the previous PML-N government for the import of LNG from Qatar at a price equivalent to 13.39 per cent of the international benchmark crude oil price, and two terminals set up by the private sector for re-gasifying imported LNG.
Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government would abide by the 15-year agreement with Qatar and another 10-year contract with another supplier that became the basis of the final LNG price with Qatar.
Khan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Daughter Riddhima Shares Throwback Photos on Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's 39th Wedding Anniversary
- Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results